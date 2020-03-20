ESPN to air encore presentations of three WrestleManias over the next three weeks

ESPN today announced that it will be airing encore presentations of three previous WrestleManias over the next three Sundays on ESPN and streaming via the ESPN App.

The special content initiative begins this Sunday, March 22 at 7PM ET with the airing of WrestleMania XXX from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. On Sunday, March 29 at 7PM ET, ESPN will air WrestleMania 32 with a record-breaking crowd from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas Texas, and on Sunday, April 5 at 3PM ET, WrestleMania 35 from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey will serve as the lead to night two of WrestleMania 36.

“This unique opportunity is a byproduct of the terrific working relationship we’ve enjoyed with WWE over the years and the unprecedented circumstances we all find ourselves in,” said Burke Magnus, executive vice president, programming, ESPN. “WrestleMania is one of the most popular global events in sports and entertainment and the spectacular content it provides will be a treat for fans.”

“It is a privilege for us to deliver historic WrestleMania content to our world-class partners at ESPN and provide more premium programming to our fans; putting smiles on their faces particularly during this trying time,” said Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer, WWE. “We look forward to celebrating WrestleMania history with ESPN as we head into our two-night pop culture extravaganza on April 4 and 5.”