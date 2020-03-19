WWE medically screening each employee before entering the Performance Center

Having shows at the WWE Performance Center even though it’s a closed set still requires a ton of people to be on location. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes people that participate in putting up a show like Raw, Smackdown, NXT, or even a big PPV like WrestleMania and social distancing can only go so much anyway even though you’re not at full crew.

So how is WWE protecting its staff from the coronavirus pandemic? One individual who would test positive would pretty much be catastrophic for the promotion and put all planned shows in jeopardy. In a statement issued to Sports Illustrated, WWE said that they are holding medical screenings before any employee enters the WWE Performance Center to make sure the PC remains clean and free of any virus.

“In consultation with WWE Medical Director Dr. Maroon, WWE Associate Medical Director Dr. Dugas and ringside physician Dr. Westerfield, as a best practice and precautionary measure all WWE performers and staff are required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering WWE’s training center, which is now operating as a closed set,” WWE told SI.

The story also adds that the company has established a series of protocols based on guidelines set by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to minimize risks and protect its performers and staff.