WWE may have accidentally tipped their hand on the Wrestlemania line up

WE may have accidentally tipped their hand as to when each match will take place. Earlier today, WWE’s website listed each official match as happening on either Saturday or Sunday. However, their WrestleMania web preview now lists each match under Saturday. Here is how the schedule shaped up before the change.

Night One – Apr. 4th

WWE Championship – Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women’s Championship – Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

Night Two – Apr. 5

WWE Universal Championship – Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Championship – Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

As of this writing, Edge vs. Randy Orton has not been listed on the card as the match has not yet been made official. Edge appeared on RAW this past Monday and challenged Orton to a Last Man Standing Match. The Viper is expected to accept the challenge this coming Monday when he makes his first appearance at the WWE Performance Center.

