Tidbits on Brian Pillman Jr., Hikaru Shida, and Mick Foley

I canceled going back to Japan for MAKAI.
I’ve never miss the show since it started, for 6years ( even when I broke my leg!!) so really really sad… but I believe I still have something I can do!!
I will keep introducing about MAKAI here😉#MAKAI #魔界 pic.twitter.com/Iqjqc6RA52
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) March 19, 2020
今回コロナウィルスの影響で帰国できず、魔界をお休みすることになりました。本当に悔しい気持ちでいっぱいですが、わたしにできることを精一杯やっていきます。魔界のみなさん、頑張れ！！
魔界の兵のみんなも、しっかり対策をして、気兼ねせず楽しんでください！#魔界 https://t.co/wKXvuMUe42
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) March 19, 2020
I am absolutely blown away by the support I have been receiving lately. If you've purchased a shirt from me, 8×10, or had me down for a podcast just know that I am so grateful for your support during this time. The Promised Prince will not lose his momentum in 2020!!!
— Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) March 19, 2020
UPDATED TOUR SCHEDULE
Here is the updated schedule for the #NiceDayTour
The changes should be reflected within a few days at https://t.co/Hi7fafO3ic
If we need to move the May and June dates further, we will. Thanks for your patience and understanding. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/mnvIJWQw2d
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 19, 2020
I hope we’re good by May. If not, we’ll move those May, and possibly June dates, back to the summer or fall. https://t.co/uuwh5qBmiw
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 19, 2020