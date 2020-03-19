The Rock Reflects on 18 Years Since WrestleMania 18 Match with Hulk Hogan

The Rock took to Instagram on Tuesday to look back on his famous match with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8 a day after the match’s 18th anniversary. You can see the video below, in which Rock recalled the match and Vince McMahon asked him what he thought about Hogan coming back. Rock said that he asked how the locker room felt about bringing Hogan and McMahon told him that he spoke with a couple of the leaders of the locker room and it was “mixed.” Rock said that he responded that he loved the idea and that he wanted to wrestle him, which led to the match being decided on.

Rock added that he thought the build was “incredible” to the match and suggested the “Icon vs. Icon” angle, and talked about how they changed it around as the match began so that Rock played the heel and Hogan played the babyface.

The caption for the post read:

Yesterday was the 18th anniversary of the history making ICON vs ICON WrestleMania match between myself and the Immortal @HulkHogan.

Here’s my answer to your questions about how I felt about our iconic match and some unique backstory to our build up and the importance of doing something that’s served me my whole life – always listen to my gut.

Thanks for all your great questions and thank you, Terry for passing the torch.

Truly, my honor.

Stay health everyone and take care of one another — we will get thru this.