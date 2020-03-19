Orton Not a Happy Camper After Being Removed from the WM Poster

As previously reported, WrestleMania 36 has been changed to a two-night event that will be hosted by Rob Gronkowski. WWE released a new graphic for the event featuring the former NFL star. The graphic also features Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Becky Lynch. However, it doesn’t feature Randy Orton or Edge. Randy Orton appeared to express his dissatisfaction with the matter on his Instagram account.

On last Monday’s Raw, Edge challenged Orton to a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36. Orton has not accepted the challenge, and the matchup is not yet official. Nonetheless, Orton was not happy about the new graphic. He wrote in the caption of his Instagram post on the reveal, “Well ain’t that some bulls–t. #letmecounttheways”