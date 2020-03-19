Notes on The Undertaker & Michelle McCool, Billy Gunn, and Paige

– The Undertaker posted the following video with his wife Michelle McCool…

—

It’s official you guys! Come watch along with us. Ask questions all that kinda stuff. Love that @WWEonFOX is doing a fun alternative while we are all home! Come hang out (online)! https://t.co/T8eUCtkoqd — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 19, 2020

—