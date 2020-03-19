Matt Hardy Touts YouTube Views For His AEW Debut

Mar 19, 2020 - by James Walsh

Matt Hardy is feeling the heat (the good kind) of his AEW Dynamite debut, touting the final segment’s YouTube success. Hardy, who debuted at the end of the show as an ally of the Elite for their war against the Inner Circle, noted that the YouTube view count of the segment is “well over 1,000,000 views in just a matter of hours.” 

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Ingrid Isley

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal