Matt Hardy is “excited to change the world with you”

Matt Hardy’s arrival in All Elite Wrestling has got the fans buzzing after his debut lsat night, aligning himself with The Elite against The Inner Circle.

After Cody welcomed Matt in a message on Twitter, Hardy thanked Cody, saying he was very honored and proud to join All Elite Wrestling, “a company that takes great pride in listening & respecting their loyal audience.” He also told Cody that he’s excited to “change the world” with him.

Meanwhile, fans are already spending their hard earned money on Matt’s new AEW merchandise and in a few hours, his two new t-shirts quickly made the top selling list, beating out everything else at ShopAEW.com.

Hardy’s involvement with All Elite Wrestling had been expected for months after the former multi-time tag team title holder said that he would not be signing a new WWE deal.