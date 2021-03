BREAKING: Given the escalation of the situation between @ShamrockKen and @TheSamiCallihan which culminated in the incident on this past week's broadcast, IMPACT management has announced that Shamrock and Callihan will face each other at the Rebellion pay-per-view! pic.twitter.com/JskhV5gFP9

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 19, 2020