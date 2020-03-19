Backstage Update on Status of AEW Blood & Guts Match

As previously noted, it appeared there were some questions surrounding AEW Blood & Guts and if the match would actually move forward for next week’s Dynamite on March 25 as it was originally scheduled. PWInsider reports that the current word “internally” within AEW is that the promotion is moving forward as soon as possible with the Blood & Guts matchup.

Previously, there was some talk after last night’s Dynamite about delaying the match. It appears those talks are now changing, and now AEW officials believe the right call is to move forward with the match as it was advertised because fans were expecting a climax for that storyline. Per the report, the match is supposed to happen “soon,” but it’s still not clear if soon will be next week or the week after.

As noted, AEW only advertised that Blood & Guts will happen on the next Dynamite, and not necessarily March 25. The Blood & Guts match will feature The Inner Circle vs. The Elite (Matt Jackson, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Cody) and Matt Hardy.