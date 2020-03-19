3/18/20 AEW Dark Spoilers

AEW taped several dark matches before and after Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wrestling Inc reports that the company taped four matches each before and after the show and are likely for the next two weeks of AEW Dark. The matches could also be used for next week’s Dynamite if the promotion is unable to tape a new show.

The results were:

* Jake Hager defeated Joe Alonzo in a squash match.

* SCU defeated Shawn Spears and Robert “Ego” Anthony. Spears attacked Anthony after the match.

* Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall defeated Matt Sells and Jon Cruz.

* Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Suge D.

* Wardlow defeated an enhancment talent from Tennessee.

* Colt Cabana defeated Brandon Cutler.

* Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss defeated Corey Hollis and an unnamed wrestler.

* Darby Allin defeated Kip Sabian.