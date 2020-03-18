Video: Matt Hardy debuts in AEW

Matt Hardy made his All Elite Wrestling debut last night on Dynamite, coming to the aide of The Elite who were one man down in the main event.

With The Inner Circle winning the advantage for the Blood & Guts match, Jericho taunted The Elite and said that he’d like to ban all the “dip shit” fans from arenas moving forward as he doesn’t want to hear anyone chanting for The Elite. As Jericho continued to hype up his faction and the numerical advantage they have from the top of the stage, the Vanguard 1 drone showed up and hovered over The Inner Circle.

Matt Jackson then took the mic and said The Elite isn’t outnumbered, it’s not just four of them, in fact he made a phone call to a friend who owed him a favor. The camera then panned over to the stands where Broken Matt Hardy stood tall with his hands spread wide open as Jericho’s facial expression changed to that of seeing a ghost. Hardy did the Delete hand signal as the show faded to black.

Hardy will get in the ring for the first time for AEW next week in the Blood & Guts match, joining The Elite to take on The Inner Circle.