The leader of The Dark Order to be unveiled tonight on Dynamite

The wait is nearly over as AEW will be unveiling who The Exalted One is tonight live on Dynamite.

The leader of The Dark Order has been teased for weeks and the leading candidate for the spot is obviously Broken Matt Hardy. The hints have been pretty obvious both from Hardy and AEW and today Hardy tweeted, “Dominant, Extraordinary, Tenacious, Limitless, Almighty, Xaroncharoo, Everlasting” with each word on its own line. Reading each first letter backwards spells Exalted.

Three matches scheduled for tonight include The Inner Circle vs The Elite in a six-man tag team match with the winners getting the advantage for next week’s Blood & Guts match, The Lucha Bros vs Best Friends, and The Butcher and The Blade vs Jurassic Express.