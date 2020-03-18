Impact uses WWE footage for Ken Shamrock’s Hall of Fame announcement

Impact Wrestling used several footage from WWE’s video library in their promo for Ken Shamrock’s Hall of Fame announcement.

With “courtesy of World Wrestling Entertainment” written across every time WWE footage appeared, Shamrock is described as a “pioneer in the era of attitude” with his WWE accolades shown: winning the Intercontinental title, the Tag Team titles, and tapping out The Rock to win the King Of The Ring.

WWE has used old Impact footage for WWE Network broadcasts in the past with the two companies reaching an agreement to use each other’s footage when needed. WWE promotes the Impact Plus streaming service when they use any of their footage.

The 55-year-old joins Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, Team 3D, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim, and Abyss in the Impact Hall of Fame. The company did not induct anyone during the 2019 Bound For Glory weekend.