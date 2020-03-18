CM Punk on a possible return: “Nobody has dangled the correct carrot”

CM Punk was recently a guest on the Swing & Mrs podcast. During the podcast, he was first asked what it would take to get him back into the ring.

Here is what Punk said (Fightful for the quotes below):

“The answer changes. It’s a very fluid answer. Currently, if the business was right and I had somebody that motivated me across the ring from me, I think, might be able to get it done. Nobody has dangled the correct carrot”.

Punk also named the three WWE Superstars who could potentially bring him out of retirement:

As far as people that I’ve worked with before, if there was a clean slate, if the money was right, I think a guy like Daniel Bryan, I would go, ‘I would listen to your idea.’ If you said John Cena, I’d probably listen to your idea. Rey Mysterio, I would listen to your idea.

For people I haven’t ever wrestled before, I think Will Ospreay, I would listen to your idea. There’s a lot of moving parts. I’m busy doing other stuff and nobody has found the right combination of ways to approach me. It’s not all up to me, ladies and gentlemen, it’s up to the people who actually run the company.”