Chavo Guerrero on the Wrestlemania announcement: “I just heard that and it’s kinda crazy”

Chavo Guerrero on Vince McMahon asking him after Eddie’s passing, if #SmackDown should be cancelled & Comments On WrestleMania

Chavo Guerrero discussed WrestleMania being moved due to the coronavirus when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily.

“I just heard that and it’s kinda crazy. It’s definitely crazy times with all sporting events cancelled or being altered. I feel really bad High Spots and WrestleCon. It’s a really unprecedented time right now,” Guerrero said before being asked if he’s ever seen something like this in pro wrestling.

“9/11 was the closest thing I saw when they cancelled everything or postponed. I was with WWF and we were stuck in Houston. I woke up in the morning and I got a call from my dad and then my wife called and she was talking about it. I turned on the news and went, ‘Woah! Gosh!’ The whole country shut down and it was immediately.

“It wasn’t like this where people didn’t know if it was a hoax. Basically, over the last week everyone has come to the conclusion that they really have to stay inside to shut this down. But with 9/11 everything was immediately shut down ? except for bars ? we were allowed to be stuck in bars.”

Guerrero then recalled the conversation that took place just after the death of his uncle Eddie Guerrero.

“Vince is always, ‘The show must go on.’ The same thing happened when Eddie passed away. I was in the hallway of his hotel room and here comes Vince, Triple H and Shawn Michaels,” stated Guerrero. “We’re all talking and he was like, ‘What should I do? Should I cancel?’ I go, ‘Absolutely not. Eddie would want the show to go on, for sure.’

“I respect that very much that the show’s going on. WrestleMania won’t be WrestleMania without the big crowds but it is what it is.”

He added that he knows WWE has a lot of screening going on and WWE is taking every precaution in regards to its talent and coronavirus.