Cena brightens the day of retired veteran after paying for his grocery bill

16-time world champ John Cena made the day of a retired veteran after on Monday he covertly paid his grocery bill.

Charles “Bud” Phillips was grocery shopping at a Publix supermarket in Land O’ Lakes, Florida, sporting his SeaBees hat. When it was time to checkout, Charles was behind Cena in the line and they chatted, with Cena thanking him for his service according to Charles’ daughter Stefanie who recounted what went down to ET.

“John secretly paid for all of his groceries. My dad didn’t even know until he was being checked out and the cashier said, ‘John paid for your groceries.’ The bill was around $100,” his daughter Stefanie said. $100 might be nothing for Cena, but it’s certainly a lot for many people.

Cena then posed for a selfie with Charles, a photo which was posted on Reddit and made the rounds online.

“My dad is a retired Vietnam veteran [and] a widow. We lost my mom five years ago unexpectedly [after] they were married almost 50 years. So, as you can imagine, not too much these days make him smile as big as he did in that picture,” she shared. “That’s what so special about this moment. A simple act of kindness brightened his day. Along with his family seeing that smile on his face!”