Three new matches officially added to WrestleMania 36

Three additional matches were made official yesterday on Raw for WrestleMania 36, which has moved from one of the biggest stadiums in Florida to one of the smallest places in the state!

Edge opened the show to address Randy Orton. He said that years ago, he pulled Randy out of a hole and now Orton is returning the favor…taking Edge out of a hole. He then proceeded to challenge Orton to a last man standing match at WrestleMania and vowed that this story wouldn’t be a tragic one, but a story of redemption.

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles contract signing took place last night after Styles taunted “Mark” from backstage. Styles signed the deal but then gave the contract to Gallows and Anderson to hand deliver to Taker who was pacing in the ring. Well, that didn’t turn out well for The O.C. who got their asses handed to them by The Undertaker.

The third match confirmed was Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins. Owens said that he will have the home advantage with WrestleMania taking place at the Performance Center as Rollins never spent time there. Owens added that come WrestleMania, he will make new memories in the same location he earned his place in this company.