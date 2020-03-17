T-shirt designed with profits going towards the COVID-19 relief efforts

Mar 17, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
The rules of @chrisjerichofozzy for keeping yourself safe. Also for a great cause donating profits to @who. Check @prowrestlingtees for all the details!
A post shared by All Elite Wrestling (@allelitewrestling) on Mar 17, 2020 at 5:04am PDT
REPOST • @americannightmarecody The United Way has set up a fund for victims/those affected by COVID-19. All profits from this shirt will go to that fund! #aew @allelitewrestling @aewontnt 💯%
A post shared by All Elite Wrestling (@allelitewrestling) on Mar 17, 2020 at 5:06am PDT
