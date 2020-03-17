Mixed Tag Match Planned for WrestleMania?

According to a report by the WrestleVotes Twitter account, there was a plan to hold a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 36 this year featuring Heavy Machinery and Mandy Rose up against Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and Sonya Deville. However, this plan was in place before the changes to move WrestleMania to the Performance Center in Orlando due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Per the WrestleVotes account, “Prior to all the changes, a mixed tag team match was scheduled for WrestleMania: Heavy Machinery & Mandy Rose vs. Ziggler/ Roode & Sonya. No telling on if that happens now, as comedy spots like I’m sure would have happened won’t go over without a crowd.”

