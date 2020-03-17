Dark Side of the Ring Trailer for Chris Benoit/Nancy Benoit Tragedy

A new trailer has been released for the Dark Side of the Ring episode on Chris Benoit. You can check out the trailer below courtesy of VICE. The episode, which will serve as the second season’s premiere, airs on March 24th at 9 PM ET/PT with a two-hour episode.

The episode is described by Vice as follows:

The two-part premiere special episode delves into the tragic story of wrestling superstar Chris Benoit. In 2007, Benoit, one of the biggest names in the sport, killed his wife, Nancy and seven year old son Daniel before hanging himself in a crime that shocked the world and sparked a conversation about mental health in sports that continues today. The documentary offers unprecedented access to Benoit’s inner circle of family and friends, who reveal their complicated feelings about the tragedy 13 years later including his son, David: “That definitely was not him. He’s still my hero,” and Sandra Toffoloni, Nancy Benoit’s sister: “I think I do, someday want to forgive him… it’s not today.”

The episode will also be available on Vice.com and the Vice TV app.