AAA Suspends All Future Events Until Further Notice

Mar 17, 2020 - by James Walsh

As previously reported, AAA announced that the Rey de Reyes show on March 21 was postponed. Now, AAA has said that all of its upcoming events are cancelled until further notice (via Luchablog) due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can see the full announcement below. 

Comunicado Oficial Gira #NacemosParaLuchar 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/aghElNkIgw 

— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) March 17, 2020 

All AAA events are off until further notice. https://t.co/YKvqK7xNOc 

— luchablog

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Malia Hosaka

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal