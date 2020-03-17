3/17/20 AEW Dark Results

Mar 17, 2020 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from West Valley City, Utah, and they run down the card for tonight’s show.

1. Colt Cabana defeated Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates)

2. The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans) defeated Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler

3. Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian) defeated Riho

4. Christopher Daniels defeated Stu Grayson
-After the match, Dark Order attacks Daniels. Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, and Colt Cabana rush out for the save.

