3/17/20 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from West Valley City, Utah, and they run down the card for tonight’s show.

1. Colt Cabana defeated Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates)

—

Tony Schiavone and Dasha Gonzalez. They hype up some AEW merchandise and this week’s Dynamite.

2. The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans) defeated Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler

—

3. Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian) defeated Riho

4. Christopher Daniels defeated Stu Grayson

-After the match, Dark Order attacks Daniels. Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, and Colt Cabana rush out for the save.