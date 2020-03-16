Wrestlecon officially cancelled

Wrestlecon has officially been cancelled. We are very sorry for the fans who were going to attend but things are out of our hands.

Really Hope everything works out for Michael & his wife. Two good people who dont deserve to be held hostage by a hotel over a contract that should be voided after what has happened.

We have reached out to our guest and spoke with them . All refunds will be coming but please give us some time as we all have a lot going on right now in the world. We should have all refunds out in the next 7 days.

Thanks

Tmart