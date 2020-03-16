Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler comment on the Wrestlemania venue change

My first #WrestleMania moment will be perfect. No one in the arena to dampen the sound of tendons ripping and bones cracking & snapping as I become the RAW women’s champion & usher in a new era #Reality #CrankRipTear

It breaks my ❤️ to know that fans won't be able to attend #WrestleMania They aren't just there to watch the show, they're apart of it! But priority #1 is everyone's health. So on April 5th we will do our very best to put on a show worthy of our fans. Its what you deserve.

Heart broken for everyone who was excited for WrestlaMania in Tampa. I’m so sorry to the fans @BillieKayWWE & I were so excited to meet. Our time will come!!

This WrestleMania will go down in history.

I’m grateful for the city & WWE for keeping everyone safe during this time ❤️

— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) March 16, 2020