Lita Weighs In on celebrities in Wrestling & Rob Gronkowski’s Potential in WWE

During an appearance on “Now Or Never”, Lita gave her thoughts on Rob Gronkowski’s future with the WWE and other celebrities trying to make the move into professional wrestling. Here are the highlights:

On Rob Gronkowski:

I love seeing that small percentage of people that cross over because being a professional athlete you’re so focused and you’re not thinking about the charisma and the stuff that goes into being a wrestler. But you see Gronk and Mojo together, who also has that larger than life personality. You might not know all the moves, you might not know all the ins and outs but there’s no denying that charisma and that personality, he has the personality.

He has the raw tools, the charisma, the athleticism. It’s now about listening and figuring out how to make this work. I think he has a good shot though.

On Why It’s Difficult For Celebrities To Transition Into Wrestling:

It’s definitely not that easy because you have to forget everything you know when you’re switching sports. Listen to training, when I am training, I’ve had people who knew absolutely nothing and somebody that knew judo and the martial arts and they’re trying to apply what they already know and you gotta just listen to the words and the person that had no experience was doing better. It can be hard for people to transition.