Hogan Cancels WrestleMania Weekend Beach Event

Hulk Hogan’s scheduled beach event that was set for WrestleMania weekend has been officially delayed. Hogan took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that the Hogan’s Beach event, which was scheduled for April 6th, will now take place at a later date to be disclosed.

The event was set for the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, who have said that tickets purchased can be used for the eventual new date. Those unable to attend a future show can get refunded.