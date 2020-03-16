Edge Set for WWE RAW at the Performance Center

WWE Hall of Famer Edge announced on Twitter that he’ll be appearing on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw from the WWE Performance Center. Like Friday’s SmackDown, the red-brand show will perform in front of zero audience due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The Rated-R superstar writes, “Pick up truck in the wind. @PearlJam cranked. Here I come #RAW.”