Being the Elite References the Revival?

– The latest episode of Being The Elite is now online. Here are highlights from the episode. You catch watch the full episode below:

* Kenny Omega tries to give an update on his hand, but is informed Colt Cabana is in the background of the shot.

* Everyone celebrates Matt Jackson’s “25th birthday,” where he is gifted new sneakers.

* Brandon Cutler informs Young Bucks and Kenny Omega that their AEW Revolution tag team match got six stars.

* Tony Schiavone talks to Matt about his barista skills. Matt thought he wanted to talk about the tag team match. Tony says, “No one gets six stars, and you’re no Revival.”

* Public Swole Announcement encouraging fans to buy and apply deodorant.

* Cutler, Michael Nakazawa and Peter Avalon gather in the lockers locker room.

* Cutler meets with Hangman Page to tell him about the six star match. They discuss the ending teases with the group potentially turning on each other.

* Matt talks about the coronavirus, but mentions this was filmed last Thursday. He isn’t sure what they’re going to do with shows, but for right now they will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.