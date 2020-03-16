Bayley Says She’ll Never Forget Performing to an Empty Arena on SmackDown

WWE superstar and SmackDown women’s champion Bayley issued a statement on her Instagram earlier today commenting on working Friday’s SmackDown taping from an empty Performance Center. The current COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic forced WWE to drastically alter it’s programming, something that Bayley says makes her proud to be apart of. She even adds that it was a night that she will remember forever.

First is forever. I’m not gonna brag about the fact that @sashabankswwe and I opened Friday night smackdown (live on Fox) with a big ol victory (classic), in the house that we built (the performance center…literally we put together the rings and stuff), in front of good ol Papa Hunter and (apparently Paiges travel agent) Michael Cole, with zero fans in the audience due to the terrible circumstances going on in our world, we did what we do best no matter what is asked of us because we are professionals, superstars, role models..no no no I won’t talk about any of that.

BUT it was something I will remember forever. I was very proud to be a part of that whole night. Wrestling is something wild/special/crazy.