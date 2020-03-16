AS I SEE IT March 16: In a time like no other

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

In this week’s blog, I had planned to go over all the Wrestlemania weekend independent shows.

Then COVID-19, better known as coronavirus, became very real.

As of right now, the odds are almost certain there won’t be a Wrestlemania…at least in April, or with fans.

We don’t know if any of the 70 independent shows scheduled for that weekend will take place. It seems likely increasingly likely that most if not all, will have to be.

Forget the fact that independent, NXT and WWE shows were been cancelled this past weekend (with more this week) given local declarations limiting group gatherings, and that WWE has been forced to air its flagship TV shows in front of an empty Performance Center. AEW has been forced to relocate multiple Dynamite shows through mid-April due to local closures due to bans of mass gatherings. RAW, Smackdown, AEW Dynamite and NXT will go on TV as empty arena broadcasts. IMPACT will be forced to find another site for tapings and their Lockdown PPV event as their venue has been closed by the province of Ontario.

The other major issue: what effect will this have on independent promotions around the country and Europe. It’s a very real possibility that independent promotions will go out of business as a result of the cancellations of Wrestlemania or local cancellations. That remains to be seen in future months, but should be understood as a real possibility.

If you have local independents and/or favorite talent that you can buy merchandise from, by all means, please do so. Right now, between refunds and shows that will not be held they are and will be economically devastated.

Elsewhere, independent promotions are cancelling, postponing, or holding empty arena events broadcast via FITETV, Independent Wrestling TV and other streaming providers. Some shows are still being held, although subject to cancellation at very short notice.

As for Wrestlemania related events, there seems to be a reason there has been no cancellation by WWE as of yet. I’ll close with this legalese from Kent Schmidt, partner at the international law firm Dorsey & Whitney who specializes in business litigation said to the Wrestling-Online website:

“There will be years of litigation as courts and other tribunals sort out the legal ramifications of pulling the plug on these events and decide which party is left holding the bag,” Schmidt continued. “These issues come down to contract questions including the language in agreements, and applying contractual doctrines. But equitable considerations will also predominate. Particularly for situations in which one party is better able to absorb the loss, the courts will apply a fairness principle…. There’s also frustration of purpose, another law term that can be used by a buyer for non-performance of contractual duties when a later and unforeseen event impedes the buyer’s purpose for entering into the contract, and the seller at the time of entering the contract, knew of the buyer’s purpose. Although force majeure clauses and the legal doctrine of impossibility of performance will apply in many cases, another legal theory that is particularly appropriate to the sports industry and cancellation of major events is the frustration of purpose rule,” he continued. “Hundreds of ancillary contracts associated with major sporting events will come within the same frustration of purpose rule. Without fans in attendance, the purpose of the contract is frustrated and the party should be released from having to perform….” “The sports industry is facing thousands of disrupted business relationships and corresponding contracts, ranging from tickets with fans that will have to be refunded to multi-million dollar licensing agreements now worth far less than before,”

In short, it appears that WWE is waiting for Tampa or other local authorities to make a decision any forced cancellation. But one will almost certainly be made…the only question is who will make it and when.

Until next time…