AEW issues statement regarding the Coronavirus outbreak
AEW issued the following statement regarding plans for AEW Dynamite during the Coronavirus outbreak:
Until further notice, live episodes of DYNAMITE will be produced at closed set locations with essential personnel only.
We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management.