AEW issues statement regarding the Coronavirus outbreak

Mar 16, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

AEW issued the following statement regarding plans for AEW Dynamite during the Coronavirus outbreak:

Until further notice, live episodes of DYNAMITE will be produced at closed set locations with essential personnel only.
We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Salina de la Renta

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal