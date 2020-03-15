Total Bellas season four arrives on the WWE Network
The fourth season of Total Bellas was uploaded in full on the WWE Network this weekend.
Season four of the E! reality show contains 10 episodes in total and features Nikki, her boyfriend Artem, Brie, Daniel Bryan, and the rest of the Bella clan.
The season averaged around 436,000 viewers per episode when it aired last year, a big drop from the 582,000 average it did in season three. Despite the drop in viewers, E! has signed up Total Bellas for another season, a season which starts airing on April 9.
The latest season of @TotalBellas is ready for you to stream ANYTIME on @WWENetwork! #TotalBellas pic.twitter.com/IWpCkBEKE3
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 15, 2020