Sheamus on the formation of the league of nations

Sheamus was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda. During the interview, he spoke about his time in the ‘League of Nations’ faction & Why Was it Formed

Here is what Sheamus said:

“Oh, man. We had the craic, we made the most of it, the League of Nations, but ultimately the whole purpose of that group was to get Roman off and running. It was to create a vulnerability for Roman, an obstacle to overcome. I’d love to sit here and say you had four awesome, individual guys who were supposed to take over WWE as a faction but it was never that way. We lost our first match against Roman in a four-on-one handicap match.

“That was the start of something and we knew right away, from there, that we weren’t built to do this thing, we were just built for Roman.”

Sheamus continued:

“That’s what the chairman wanted to do, that was his vision. ‘We need to get Roman going, we need to create some obstacles for him.’ He put the four of us together and, when he beat me for that WWE Title, it was kind of a one-on-one situation – but he was over.

The crowd were really behind him. They really hated me and loved him, so it was kind of like ‘job done’ in that situation, and sometimes you get to be in those situations, that’s your job. That’s what they want.”