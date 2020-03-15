Notes on Will Ospreay and MJF

So unfortunately with the United States putting a travel ban in place unfortunately the is no way I’m gonna be able to get to USA for WM weekend.

Please do not take your frustrations out on @Highspots @ringofhonor or @GCWrestling_

Not their fault at all & promise I’ll be back.

— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) March 15, 2020