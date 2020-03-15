Notes on Will Ospreay and MJF
So unfortunately with the United States putting a travel ban in place unfortunately the is no way I’m gonna be able to get to USA for WM weekend.
Please do not take your frustrations out on @Highspots @ringofhonor or @GCWrestling_
Not their fault at all & promise I’ll be back.
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) March 15, 2020
March 15th is the most important day of the year.
It’s my birthday.
It’s also the same day as when Brutus bravely went against the grain and brought down the tyrannical Ceaser.
Pretty fitting if you ask me 😏 #undefeated #betterthanyou
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 15, 2020