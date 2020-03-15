Matt Hardy to miss tonight’s FSW show in Vegas due to travel issues

Matt Hardy was supposed to be part of the Future Stars of Wrestling show tonight in Las Vegas but the recent free agent had to cancel due to travel issues and chaos at airports thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video he posted on social media, Hardy said he had a very “early, long, taxing, frustrating day at the airport” and said it was beyond his or FCW’s control that he couldn’t be part of the Mecca VI show tonight.

Hardy said he was heartbroken more than anyone as he was looking forward to go back to Vegas and return to FSW but he promised to make up for missing tonight’s show by showing up at the June show which happens to be the promotion’s 11th anniversary event.