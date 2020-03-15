Matt Hardy asked if he trademarked Twist of Fate

Matt Hardy responds to a fan asking If he trademarked Twist of Fate after many Dirtsheets claimed Matt & Reby Hardy Secured the rights to it & Forcing WWE to call it to Twist of Fury for his brother Jeff Hardy..

I DID NOT. The @WWE & Jeff are completely free to use "Twist of Fate." The change 100% came on their end. I wouldn’t ever do anything to hinder my brother. I’m thrilled to see him back on #WWE TV, looking healthy & happy. https://t.co/L0xp5QyjpU

— The Second Coming of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 14, 2020