Matt Hardy asked if he trademarked Twist of Fate

Mar 15, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Matt Hardy responds to a fan asking If he trademarked Twist of Fate after many Dirtsheets claimed Matt & Reby Hardy Secured the rights to it & Forcing WWE to call it to Twist of Fury for his brother Jeff Hardy..

