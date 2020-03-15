Jim Ross explains why Vince McMahon loved Eddie Guerrero

On a recent episode “Grilling JR” with Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson, Jim Ross answered a fan question about Eddie Guerrero on why Vince McMahon was willing to push him as a top star, despite McMahon’s history of pushing mostly bigger wrestlers

JR said Vince liked that Eddie had a lot of charisma and the fact that he could work with anyone and pull the best out of them.

“The fact that Eddie could work with anybody,” Ross said. “He could work with a bigger babyface and make it real. He could work with a bigger heel and make it even more real. He brought the best out in everybody. If you polled the locker room, they’re gonna tell you that the two best workers we had at one point in time was Benoit and Eddie because they were.”

Ross continued, “They were fresh, Eddie was hungry. He didn’t want to be called a cruiserweight or a midget or whatever. I think it’s consistency and the fact that everybody wanted to work with him. When you have top guys going to the old man just to get face time, and they tell him ‘Vince if I get a chance, I’d like to work with Eddie.’ Enough guys did that and then Vince said there’s something here. He beat Brock Lesnar in the Cow Palace at 190 pounds and Lesnar at 290 and made it believable.”

“It was emotional as hell. I cried, a lot of guys cried. For him, it was a realization of a life long dream to be the top guy in the biggest company.”

Ross said he had no idea that Eddie had health issues but things have changed as WWE now has a great medical program in place to take care of the talent.

Ross closed out by saying, “I’m glad that before Eddie passed, he got those moments. I’m blessed that we were able to do that. I think at least it was a happy thing in his life.”