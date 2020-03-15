House of Hardcore Cancels ECW Arena Return Due to coronavirus

PWInsider reports that the House of Hardcore return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on 4/11, along with the Icons of Wrestling convention before the show, have both been canceled. The show was being advertised as Terry Funk’s final appearance in Philadelphia.

The 2300 Arena has postponed or canceled all their events until the Ring of Honor TV taping on 4/24.