Dwayne Johnson’s Red Notice Netflix movie halts production for two weeks

As the world continues to slowly come at a standstill, movie productions are also being halted for a few weeks to assess the current situation with the coronavirus.

Yesterday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced that production on his Netflix movie Red Notice is “pressing pause” on all of its production effective tomorrow for the next two weeks.

“It’s my privilege to speak eye to eye with our entire crew to help give a little clarity and guidance, as the most important thing right now is for us to get everyone home to their concerned families. Gotta protect our babies, spouses, loved ones and elderly,” Johnson said. “We’ll continue to monitor and assess this situation closely to make the best decisions for our families first and then our businesses. We’re a resilient nation who ultimately, will always rise to the occasion to be accountable and work together to overcome whatever hardship lies in front of us.”

Johnson said that the United States will do its job and the rest of the world will do theirs and urged everyone to stay healthy, vigilant, and safe. “We’re all in this – together.”

Red Notice is the largest ever production by Netflix and also features Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds alongside with the former WWE champion.