Wrestlers Just Stop Wrestling During Commercial Breaks on SmackDown!
As you probably already know, SmackDown took place from the WWE Performance Center last night. With no crowd, the wrestlers just stopped working during the commercial breaks and started back up before the shows went back live. This has to be one of the weirdest things ever.
The international feed of SmackDown shows they just stopped wrestling while the show was in commercial breaks! pic.twitter.com/ygZIWjZTpT
— SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) March 14, 2020