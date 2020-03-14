Tampa Bay ready to pull the plug on WrestleMania

Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller has said that the city is ready to pull the plug on WrestleMania but hopes that WWE makes the call themselves.

WWE is standing firm on the decision to go ahead with WrestleMania most likely due to contractual issues. If WWE announces the postponement or cancellation of WrestleMania before the city or state imposes a ban, they would be on the hook financially, whereas if they are forced to cancel it, then the legal status changes.

“I’m hoping that Vince McMahon and WrestleMania and WWE make the call themselves but a week from now, if they’ve not done that and we’re still in the situation we’re in, we’ll probably have to pull the plug on that,” Miller told FOX 13.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is hoping that WWE follows other sports who canceled or postponed their events. “I don’t ever want to see people put profit over public safety,” Chronister said.

Tampa Bay officials will meet again next week to make the decision for WWE if the company fails to cancel WrestleMania.