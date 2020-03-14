Ronda Rousey’s Coronavirus post crushed on Instagram

Source: 247sports

Ronda Rousey has been awaiting an opportunity to shine as a doomsday prepper for quite some time, she revealed Friday in an Instagram post. Rousey, who retired from fighting in 2016, made a quick video about mass chaos at grocery and department stores whose essential items are flying off the shelves due to the coronavirus pandemic compared to her situation — quite a bit different living on what appears to be a farm with husband Travis Browne.

Her post has not been well-received by fans and social media users, who have highlighted the celebrity’s means to stocking on items such as food and wood, compared to others and questioned why she appeared to be rubbing it in.

“Our coronavirus panic shopping list is: Nonexistent,” Rousey posted on Friday in an Instagram video that went viral with nearly 250,000 views. “It’s no secret I’ve been a proud preppier for years- but let’s all learn from this pandemic panic and be a little more self sufficient and prepared in the future. Taking steps to live sustainably takes time but ultimately saves money, permanently eliminates water and power bills, reduces our carbon footprint, and is just plain healthier.

Since her last UFC fight didn’t go her way against Amanda Nunes in December 2016, Rousey has spent the past four years acting and kicking off her wrestling career in the WWE. She married MMA fighter Browne in 2017.

“Not everyone has the same resources. What a selfish post,” one Instagram user commented.

“I have a farm too, but I kinda feel like you’re flexing on people at a bad time. Some advice from a fan,” another supporter wrote.