Paige misses Smackdown due to travel issues

Paige’s appearance on Smackdown last night did not happen as the former Smackdown General Manager and Divas champion didn’t make it to Orlando due to travel issues related to the coronavirus.

“Sorry guys travel made it very hard for me to get there for #SmackDownLIVE with everything that’s going on. Completely out of my control. very sorry.. But at least @itsBayleyWWE is keeping you entertained,” she tweeted during the show.

Paige was supposed to confront the Smackdown Women’s champion Bayley on the show but instead Bayley teamed up with Sasha Banks to take on Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in the empty Performance Center.