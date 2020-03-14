Cody Says AEW Will Not Hold Back In the Face of the Coronavirus Outbreak

In a post on Twitter, a fan asked Cody if this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will have an audience or not. The episode was moved from Rochester, New York to Jacksonville, Florida.

The fan asked: “Cody … is it really necessary to continue with this storylines without crowd? The crowd, the energy, the environment is what makes AEW the best right now. I’m really worried. I was dying for the exalted revelation to come … but not now.”

Cody replied: “A lot of folks are sitting at home. Some scared…all bored. Just like real community leaders have come forward, entertainment leaders have to follow suit(safely). People need to laugh, cry, forget, love, all the good stuff. My personal opinion, we shouldn’t hold back.”