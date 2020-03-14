Cena Speaks on Watching 205 Live From the Crowd Last Night

As noted, John Cena made an appearance on last night’s Smackdown, which was held at the WWE Performance Center, without a live audience. WWE later released a clip of John Cena watching last night’s 205 Live from the tech area while the 10-man elimination match was being done live. You can check out that clip below.

John Cena stated on the experience, “This is something that I often longed to do: Watch this done live. There’s no experience like it. A guy like me, sometimes sticks out in the crowd. I definitely stick out in the crowd today because I am the crowd, but I’m in the tech area and because of the given circumstances, I get the treat of watching this live. Now, I’m used to performing in front of a crowd, so I’m a rookie at all this stuff. I’m watching the pros and taking notes. This is awesome.”