Bray Wyatt’s idea if Wrestlemania is delayed, Zayn comments on Smackdown
– Sami comments on Friday night Smackdown…
Last night's historic episode of @WWE Smackdown, performed in front of no audience for the first time ever, got me thinking about the many times in my career I performed with low turnouts.
Fellow performers & fans alike – what fun memories do you have of poorly attended shows?
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 14, 2020
Bray’s idea…
If WrestleMania gets delayed The FIEND hereby challenges @JohnCena to a Bar Fight Deathmatch™️. This will take place at @Hooters.
Not kidding.
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 14, 2020