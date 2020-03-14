Becky Lynch Says It Is Business as Usual Backstage at WWE With Coronavirus Outbreak

TV Insider and Scott Fishman recently interviewed WWE Superstar and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch, and she spoke on a number of topics. She addressed what the atmosphere is like backstage in WWE right now amid fears of the coronavirus, her thoughts on Shayna Baszler, and more Below are some highlights.

Becky Lynch on working with Shayna Baszler compared to Ronda Rousey: “It’s a different animal with Shayna Baszler. The thing about Shayna is whatever you want to say about it, she has been wrestling longer. She is the one who got Ronda into wrestling because she was such a huge fan. We also haven’t seen what she can truly do on Raw. We’ve seen it on NXT. It’s a whole new kettle of fish up on Raw. Ronda is an anomaly. She came in and had this background and pedigree and a worldwide star. We all knew what she was capable of. Shayna is a little less well-known, but I think in that realm she had a lot more to prove. Like I said in my promo on Monday, she is looking to rewrite history because normal people like me don’t beat trained killers like Ronda. But I did, and I will again. I think she is looking to change that. So she is looking to come in as vicious as she possibly can.”

On how her approach hasn’t changed for WrestleMania: “Nothing ever changes. I’m always going out there and obsessing and trying to have the best match on the card. I’m always looking to be the best and elevate everybody I’m around and make sure people are engaged in every story I do. That’s what I do on social media. That’s what I do with every promo. That’s what I do wrestling. Whether I’m the main event or the first match or third, fourth, fifth match. It’s all going to be the same. It’s all the same amount of training. I don’t stop working as possibly I can.”

On what the atmosphere is like backstage amidst fears of coronavirus: “It’s business as usual. I think we’re constantly meeting different people. We’re constantly shaking hands. We know to use hand sanitizer. We’re always exposed to so many different bacteria in our lives and so many different countries. You can’t freak out about any of this stuff. You have to continue on and hope for the best.”