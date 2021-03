3/13/20 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Yesterday’s Smackdown from an empty WWE Performance Center on FOX did 2,588,000 viewers, with 2,673,000 viewers tuning in the first hour and 2,503,000 viewers in the second. That was up 136,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast and the second most-watched Smackdown of 2020! The show did a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo, matching the other top shows.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)